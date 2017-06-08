Angry About Onions In Your Food? Please Keep Your Pants On

Is it upsetting to receive an ingredient in your food that you do not like? Sure. But please, the next time your meal isn’t satisfactory, just remember to keep your pants on: Police in Pittsburgh say a man who was angry about the onions in his food on Monday returned to express his displeasure on Tuesday — and showed employees a bit more than they wanted to see.

KDKA reports that employees at a local Indian restaurant were not thrilled when the man showed up again — apparently drunk — a day after he’d been “acting belligerent” toward staff about his meal.

According to a criminal complaint, the man refused to leave multiple times, and then threatened to shoot the owner, and reached for his pants pocket.

The owner called police, but while he and another worker were waiting for them to arrive, the man reportedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

Police say that when they showed up, the suspect smelled of alcohol, had blood shot eyes, and was slurring his speech while speaking nonsense. He eventually told officers he’d gotten into a dispute with staff over onions on his food.

He refused to leave even when police told him to, the report says, and resisted arrest when officers tried to take him into custody, forcing them to lift him into the backseat of the police cruiser for his trip to Allegheny County jail.

He’s been charged with terroristic threats, indecent exposure, public drunkenness, and resisting arrest. He’s also earned himself a spot on a long list of customers who have overreacted in these kinds of situations:

