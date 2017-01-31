Drug Dealer Hiking The Price Of Pot? Don’t Call The Police

“Is your drug dealer ripping you off?” That’s a question police in Australia jokingly posed this week, after a woman called authorities to complain about a recent “outrageous” price hike on marijuana in her neighborhood.

The Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services noted the unusual call in a Facebook post, writing that the woman said she was compelled to notify police after her drug dealer instituted an unfair price hike for her weed.

“Completely offended, the woman demanded that police investigate this ‘outrageous’ price hike,” the police wrote. “When asked for further details, the woman hung up.”

Anyone else who is experiencing similar problems can reach out as well — though you probably won’t score a cheaper price on your pot.

“If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we’d love to help,” authorities promised.

She’s not the first to call the cops when she shouldn’t have, not by a long shot.

