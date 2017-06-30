Convenience Store Clerk Shames Would-Be Robber Into Apologizing

Proving that a guilty conscience can be a powerful thing, a convenience store clerk in South Carolina shamed an armed man who was trying to rob the store into backing out of the dastardly deed.

Horry County police responded to the store on June 18 after a man walked in and demanded man while brandishing a knife, reports The Sun News.

But the night clerk — who police say remained “unfazed” by the threat — refused to hand over any cash, and instead ordered the suspect out of the store.

Stymied in his robbery efforts, “he apologized to the clerk,” put the knife away, and left.

Police are now asking the public to help find the suspect, who is described as a white man in his early 30s, about 5’9” and 130 pounds. He was either driving or was the passenger in a Chevrolet Suburban. Recognize him? Contact the Horry County Police Department.

This isn’t the first time a would-be criminal or an actual thief has felt bad enough to apologize for their misdeeds, actual or attempted:

• An apologetic citizen returned a city’s anti-drug signs 30 years later with a note and $50.

• A regretful thief returned money to a gas station hours after robbing it, and offered up a mea culpa.

• A shoplifter said “sorry” for beating up a Walmart greeter who got in the middle of an altercation with a store guard.

• A remorseful thief brought back a three-month old kitten stolen from a pet store with an apology note, blaming a lack of funds and Valentine’s Day pressure.

• A KFC customer sent the restaurant $2 and an apology letter for stealing a piece of chicken.

• A bar worker returned $200 she stole from her job 15 years before, with an apology note.

• A pumpkin thief brought back a kid’s gigantic stolen gourd and offered his apologies in a letter saying it was wrong and that the boy had earned the pumpkin.

• Penitent burglars returned their ill-gotten loot to the scene of the crime and put their apology in writing.

• A thief felt awfully bad about stealing a couple’s tandem bike, and returned it with an apology note.