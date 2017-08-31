Pizza Hut Workers Use Kayaks To Deliver Food To Hurricane Harvey Victims

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, flood waters have wreaked havoc on much of southeastern Texas. So when a Pizza Hut manager heard there were families trapped in their homes without food, she decided that if she couldn’t get to them by land, she’d send pizza over the water — by kayak.

The manager of a Houston-area Pizza Hut says she acted after one of her shift managers told her there were people in a certain neighborhood who were hungry and running low on food.

“When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast,” she told Click2Houston. “I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant.”

They then packed 120 pizzas into kayaks, and workers set out to deliver them.

“The people in the houses didn’t expect us to come,” the manager told Chron.com. “It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom.”

The franchisee said he was proud of the team “for seeing a need, stepping up, and helping the community in a time of devastation.”

Pizza Hut corporate also chimed in to applaud the workers’ efforts: