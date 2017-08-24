Alamo Drafthouse Hosting Your Next Nightmare With Clowns-Only Screening Of ‘It’

If you’re afraid of clowns, you’ll want to stay very far away from the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 9 — or wear your favorite waterproof pants — because that’s the night the theater is hosting a clowns-only screening of the new It movie.

While your insides may scream at you to run as fast as you can from such an event, Alamo’s “Barrel O’ Fun” pre-party will feature a slew of events for clowns attending the screening: Face-painters will be on the premises for clown touch-ups, there’s a a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and “other terrifying merriment.”

And of course, if you’re planning to attend, you should “arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us,” Alamo notes.

It seems the idea for the event may have been inspired by a snarky comment: As noted by Siddhant Adlakha on Twitter, after the theater hosted a female-only screening of Wonder Woman, someone on Facebook asked if there would be a male-only screening for Thor: Ragnarok, or a special screening for It “that’s only for those who identify as clowns.”

Alamo replied by thanking the commenter, noting, “We might actually have to steal that clown idea.”

Be right back, screaming forever.

