Something Glorious Happens When You Use A Hydraulic Press To Extrude 6 Cheeseburgers Through A 3mm Hole

It’s late afternoon after a long weekend and lord knows you probably don’t want to be wherever you are right now. We’ve got you covered with this soul-saving video of a hydraulic press doing gloriously destructive things to a series of unlucky fast food burgers.

If you’re not familiar with the Hydraulic Press Channel on YouTube, then you’ve been missing out on some of the most hilariously pointless footage ever committed to digital video.

In the latest clip, the Finnish folks that have crushed everything from “deep freezed stuff” to cable boxes, and who were famously unable to fold a sheet of paper more than seven times, work their way through fast food burgers, with results that you can pretty much expect.

The real fun comes about two minutes into the below video, when they stack six burgers in an extrusion canister, then use the press to force the beef, cheese, buns, lettuce, pickles, and special sauce through a single 3mm hole.

When the host of the segment says, “It is going to be quite messy,” he is making a gross understatement.

Enjoy, and be sure to watch the slow-motion replay accompanied by Rossini’s “William Tell Overture.”