Yes, You Can Fly With This Huge Freaking Lobster (But Don’t Sit Near Me)Image courtesy of TSA
As if people aren’t bad enough, your future seatmate could feature large, pinchy claws. Well, sort of.
According to the Transportation Safety Administration’s Instagram account, a screener at Boston Logan International Airport found himself facing this giant of the sea while resolving a checked baggage alarm:
This Boston Logan (BOS) TSA officer found himself in a pinch and needed to remove this giant lobster from its container to resolve a checked baggage alarm. This is proof that lobsters are allowed in carry-on and checked bags. As you can imagine, they’re a popular item at New England airports. Just check with your airline first for packing guidelines. Oh, in case you were wondering, butter and cheddar biscuits are permitted as well.
Lobsters — quite popular at airports in New England, as one may imagine — are allowed in both carry-on and checked bags, TSA notes, but just make sure you’ve checked with your airline ahead of time for packing guidelines.
We’ve also updated our handy list of all the foods you can bring through airport security, if you have other culinary questions before you fly.
You should also make sure your lobster is polite and keeps its claws to itself — and no eating tuna sandwiches, either (unless you happen to be Sir Patrick Stewart).
The agency’s social media accounts are known for weighing in on questionable items — often to the delight of flyers — including everything from ammo-filled Bibles and hot sauce grenades, to Batarangs and Jeremy Bentham’s mummified head.