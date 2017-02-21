Police Called To Same Chuck E. Cheese’s Twice In Two Months For Brawling Adults

Hey, remember back in December when adults sneaked booze into a Chuck E. Cheese’s and were arrested for attacking cops who came to deal with their illicit drinking? Another brawl broke out at the same restaurant yesterday, sending two guests to the hospital.

According to the chain, the incident began as an argument between two customers, then escalated when one of the adults threw an unidentified object at the other. An employee told TV station WFXT that the object caused a cut on the woman’s eyebrow.

“I guess something happened and her eyebrow got spilt open badly and started bleeding a lot, so that’s why everything started going crazy,” the employee said.

The fire department told local news outlets that two guests were taken to the hospital, and the employee clarified that they were a pregnant woman and a young child. It’s not clear whether they were related to each other.

“We pride ourselves on providing wholesome entertainment to families with young children and maintaining a safe experience for our guests and staff is a primary concern for us, just as it is top-of-mind for the families and parents who visit us,” the chain said in a statement.

The chain does serve alcohol to adults, but has a policy limiting each customer to two drinks. However, some guests get around this restriction by smuggling in their own booze.