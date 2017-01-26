Burger King Manager, Employee Allegedly Ran Drug Operation Through Drive-Thru Window

Customers ordering “fries extra crispy” at a New Hampshire Burger King were apparently getting more than crunchy potato sticks. Authorities say they arrested two employees of the fast food restaurant for allegedly running a drug operation.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reports that police in Epping — about 30 minutes west of Portsmouth — arrested a shift manager and another employee at the Burger King after hearing reports that drugs were being sold through the drive-thru window.

According to authorities, a sting operation was organized when the Epping police and Rockingham County Drug Task Force learned that buyers would pull up to the drive-thru speaker and ask if “Nasty Boy” was working.

If this person was working, customers would then order their meal with “fries extra crispy.” When they customer arrives at the window, their order would allegedly come with a side of marijuana.

During the sting, police tell the Union Leader that they were able to order food and a small coffee. When they received the bag it contained a small amount of marijuana. The officer paid for the drugs at the same time he paid for his order.

The Burger King employee —aka Nasty Boy — was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

The Burger King manager was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug, as police believe the woman knew about the drug operation and assisted.