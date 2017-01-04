Chicken McGriddle Coming To McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast Menu — In Florida

Nearly a year after McDonald’s began slapping a McChicken on its syrup-flavored McGriddle bun in Ohio, the Chicken McGriddle will become the latest all-day breakfast item to grace menus in Florida.

FoodBeast reports that following the successful trials at a dozen restaurants in Ohio, select locations in Florida will serve the portable chicken and waffle/pancake sandwich — as well as a chicken biscuit — until April 26.

The Chicken McGriddle didn’t begin as a corporate initiative. Rather, it was the brainchild of the owner of eight Ohio McDonald’s and a small group of other operators and self-proclaimed taste-testers.

“It’s a chicken-and-waffles taste,” operator Brian Mortellaro told the Ohio Business Journal last year. “I just think that’s something that isn’t out there right now. Filet-o-fish, Big Mac – both of those started with owner-operators. We took this idea up the chain and they’re letting us try it out.”

We’ve reached out to McDonald’s to find out if the Florida expansion was corporate-driven or just a few rogue operators.

It remains to be seen if this is a limited time test, or if the new menu item will stick around. While some folks vehemently oppose the notion of chicken for breakfast (Do you? Take our Divisive Dishes survey and let us know), fans of the concept have been sharing evidence of the Chicken McGriddle on social media:

Just ate a Chicken McGriddle, went down on my knees, and thanked god for letting McDonalds have such a good idea! pic.twitter.com/skpuVBoQgO — Andy Hall (@AndyHall215) January 3, 2017