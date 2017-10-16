Pizza Hut Alerts Customers Of Possible Theft Of Credit Card & Other Info

Tens of thousands of Pizza Hut customers received something unexpected this weekend. No, not a pizza, but notice that their credit card information may have been impacted during a security breach at the pizza company… two weeks ago.

Although Pizza Hut has not publicly addressed the data breach on its website, several customers say they were notified by email over the weekend that their personal information — including name, billing zip code, delivery address, email, and payment information — may have been exposed during a security incident.

The Breach

“Pizza Hut has recently identified a temporary security intrusion that occurred on our website,” the letter reads, noting the company had taken immediate action to halt the issue.

The company says that it learned that the personal information for customers who visited and placed an order through Pizza Hut’s site or mobile app during a 28-hour period Oct. 1 to Oct. 2 may have been compromised.

“The security intrusion at issue impacted a small percentage of our customers and we estimate that less than one percent of the visits to our website over the course of the relevant week were affected,” the letter reads. “That said, we regret to say that we believe your information is among the impacted group.”

The Miami Herald reports that a Pizza Hut call center rep noted that about 60,000 customers were affected by the breach.

Pizza Hut warned customers to be aware of scams looking to bilk their personal information as a result of the hack, reminding individuals that the company would not ask for personal information such as Social Security number.

A rep for Pizza Hut confirmed the breach to Consumerist on Monday, noting the company will offer those affected a year of free credit monitoring.

“We take the information security of our customers very seriously and invest in resources to protect the customer information in our care,” Pizza Hut said in a statement to Consumerist. “We value the trust our customers place in us, regret that this happened, and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Not Happy

Still, customers who received notice of the breach over the weekend expressed frustration with the two-week lag time between when the intrusion was identified and when the company contacted them.

There was fraud on my account & I had to cancel my cards. My fat ass orders pizza 🍕 too much 🙄 thanks @pizzahut for compromising my info 👎🏼 — Ariel Nikole 🖤 (@ArielNikole708) October 14, 2017

@pizzahut great security there & thanks for the delay in notifying us after thieves already charged our accts. Keep up the excellent work — Michael Richardson (@marichardsonjr) October 14, 2017

BEWARE! PIZZA HUT HAD A SECURITY BREACH!!! Haven't seen or heard it on the news however… pic.twitter.com/yetizK5Qjm — Gayenell Shirley (@GayenellShirley) October 15, 2017

So my debit card info and my address got stollen from a Pizza Hut breach…. this is where the world is at. pic.twitter.com/eU17l8ARiE — Brian Gannon🇮🇪🇲🇽 (@TheRealBGannon) October 14, 2017

Pizza Hut replied to many users on Twitter, asking them to contact the company.