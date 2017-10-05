Gang Of Ronald McDonald Clowns Storms Burger King, Taunting Workers

If the idea of a group of clowns descending en masse on a restaurant sounds terrifies you down to your bones, you may not want to keep reading: A gang of people dressed as Ronald McDonald recently stormed a Welsh Burger King for a bit of good-natured ribbing.

A witness in the restaurant filmed the group of about 15 or so Ronalds — as well as at least one person dressed as The Hamburglar and one guy in a doctor costume — as they crowded into Burger King on Sept. 23 and started chanting at cashiers.

“You’re s**t and you know you are!” they chimed, laughing throughout and shaking hands with workers.

Burger King staff took it in stride, as apparently they’re used to these Big Mac Pack attacks: The clowns were dressed up as part of a 1980s weekend celebration, and they’re known for their antics.

“We see the group every year and they’re always up for a laugh,” the witness who shot the video told Metro. “The whole restaurant was laughing along with them, including the cashiers.”