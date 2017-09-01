Panera Worker Fired For Calling Customer A “Stupid B***h” On Receipt

Of all the phrases one might expect to find on a receipt — “Have a nice day!” “Come again!” — an insulting message is the last thing any customer wants to read. But a Panera Bread worker is now out of a job, after a customer said there was a strongly-worded note left on her receipt.

A woman who recently stopped by a Panera location in DeKalb County, GA, tells WSB-TV that she’d asked for a substitution on her salad. She received it — along with a note on her receipt to add watermelon “for this stupid b***h.”

“I was floored. What are your morals? What does Panera Bread stand for?” she asked.

She told a manager, who said he’d talk to the cashier, but she was so upset she called the company’s corporate office as well. Their response wasn’t sufficient, she says, so she posted her frustration on Facebook.

Panera now says the worker involved is no longer employed by the chain.

“At Panera, we have a zero tolerance policy for this kind of behavior and the associate has been terminated as a result of this situation,” the restaurant said in a statement to WSB-TV.” We are focused on fostering a warm and welcoming environment for everyone, and this incident is not indicative of the way that we treat our guests.”

That’s all well and good, the customer says, but she wishes it didn’t take her writing on social media to get a satisfying response.

Sadly, this is far from the first time we’ve heard of restaurant workers adding offensive things to receipts:

• There was the waitress who received a “tip” telling her to stay home with her nonexistent husband and kids;

• The Sonic employee fired over writing offensive notes on multiple receipts;

• The Virginia diners surprised to find nasty comments about them at the end of the meal;

• A New Orleans restaurant that fired a server for adding a racist slur to customer’s receipt;

• The restaurant that claimed an offensive comment on a receipt was a joke meant for the kitchen staff;

• And the Red Lobster server who landed in hot water for posting a photo of a receipt with a racial slur.

And these are just a few examples.