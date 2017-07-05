Mail Carrier Admits To Taking Bribes To Deliver Drugs Along Her Route

The Mail Carrier Hall Of Shame has a new inductee: A USPS worker in Florida has admitted to accepting bribes in exchange for delivering marijuana to a man named “Steve” along her route.

According to court documents [PDF], the first sign that something was amiss came in Oct. 2016, when the postal worker attempted to deliver a package with a Brooklyn return address that was postmarked from California to a Boca Raton community called The Oaks. The Oaks’ business office refused to accept the delivery because the addressee on the package didn’t live at the listed address.

When the mail carrier returned to the post office, she was questioned by federal agents, and told them that she had met a man known only as “Steve” who had given her addresses on her route and $50 for the packages she delivered to those addresses.

She said Steve would call her the morning the packages were expected, and would arrange to meet her near her route — sometimes at a grocery store or a veterinary office — and pay her for them.

The mail carrier told officials that although she was never given tracking numbers for the boxes, she recognized the packages because they were always addressed in the same handwriting, and were the same size. According to officials, she admitted to receiving at least one or two packages per month since June 2016, and was paid in cash for all of them besides the first two she delivered.

Although she claimed she was not told what was in the packages, she stated, “I figured it was some kind of drugs, but I don’t know what drugs.”

During questioning, she told authorities that she had been planning to deliver four packages to Steve for cash payment that day, but he’d called off their meeting that morning, saying that was something wasn’t quite right. Instead, he told her to take the packages to the addresses written on the boxes, which she did. She told officials she knew that the addresses on three of the packages were at residences where no one would be able to accept them.

All four of the boxes recovered by federal agents had return addresses from New York or Florida, but were postmarked from California. The total weight of marijuana found in the boxes was 9,186.6 grams, or about 20 pounds.

She was indicted [PDF] in April on charges of bribery and distribution of marijuana, and pleaded guilty on June 30. As part of a plea agreement [PDF] , the charge of distributing marijuana was dropped.

