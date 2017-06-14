Police Catch Suspects Trying, Failing To Cram $1M In Meth-Laced Candy Into Car

When Houston police showed up to investigate a report of a home burglary, they likely weren’t expecting to find two people attempting to flee the scene in a car overstuffed with 600 pounds of methamphetamine-laced lollipops.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, officers were responding to a worried neighbor’s call about what appeared to be a home invasion, when they discovered a man and a woman taking the drug candy from the house and shoving it into a car in the driveway.

“They had so many narcotics in their vehicle they couldn’t close the back hatch of the car they were trying to flee in,” said Lt. Ruben Diaz during a press conference Tuesday, putting a street value of close to $1 million on the drugs.

He said it was “evident they were making these in the kitchen,” but that the man and woman weren’t involved in that process. Instead, police believe the woman had once stayed in the home, and that the couple was trying to rob the alleged drug dealer who lives there, Diaz noted.

It’s unclear whether this part of a larger operation in the area, he said, as the situation is still under investigation. Police contend that the design of the lollipops — molded into shapes like Star Wars characters and butterflies — indicates the end product was intended for children. However, that ignores the fact that adult drug users nationwide have long consumed drug-laced candies and other edible products. Sometimes it’s because they prefer to consume the drug in this form, while sometimes the candy is merely a way to hide the drug in a product that won’t immediately set off alarm bells… unless, of course, you’re stuffing 600 pounds of the stuff into your hatchback.

[h/t CNN]