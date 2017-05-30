Kroger Recalls ‘Simple Truth’ Macadamia Nuts For Possible Listeria

If you have some Kroger Simple Truth store-brand macadamia nuts sitting around, check the package before chowing down. The nuts have been recalled over concerns about possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

Additionally, there’s a separate, apparently unrelated, recall of Ava’s brand cashews, also for potential Listeria contamination.

Simple Truth brand macadamia nuts: What you should look for are 12-ounce clear plastic bags of dry roasted macadamia nuts. They were sold at Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes, and Dillons supermarkets in Ohio, Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. Affected products will have a “Sell by” date of May 2, 2018. Customers with any questions about the recall can call 1-800-KROGERS.

Ava’s Cashews: These came in clear plastic 8-ounce tubs, and only a few hundred were distributed. They were sold in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. They will have a Best by date of 4/28/18. If you have questions about the recall, call 413-732-4193.

Listeria monocytogenes is a common foodborne pathogen, but one that can cause serious health complications in pregnant women, children, people with compromised immune systems, and elderly people.

It’s also one of the sneakiest foodborne illnesses, since it can lurk in your body for as long as 70 days without making you sick. Does anyone keep track of what they ate for that long?

For healthy adults, the infection may pass with no symptoms, or as only a brief gastrointestinal illness. It manifests as brief flu-like symptoms in pregnant women, but can cause serious complications for the fetus, which can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or stillbirth.

Invasive Listeriosis can cause life-threatening meningitis in other patients, and symptoms to watch for include fever, body aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.