McDonald’s Sorry For Using Grieving Child To Sell Filet-O-Fish Sandwiches

McDonald’s has apparently given up on the idea of associating its food with even moderately enjoyable moments in life. Instead, the fast food giant decided to go dark — like, really dark — for a recent ad that markets the chain’s fish sandwich as some sort of replacement for a dead father.

BBC News reports that McDonald’s apologized Monday for upsetting customers who believed the Golden Arches’ latest commercial glossed over the seriousness of childhood bereavement.

The commercial, which began running in the UK this week, features a young boy going through the belongings of his deceased father. The boy then asks his mom what his dad was like, the two discuss him on a walk through town, with the boy wondering if he had anything in common with the man.

They eventually reach McDonald’s where the boy orders a Filet-O-Fish, to which the mother replies, “that was your dad’s favorite, too.”

Customers quickly accused the company of exploiting childhood bereavement, calling the advertisement insensitive.

@McDonaldsUK sorry guys think your advert is way too insensitive and exploiting bereavement . Really think you should pull it… — D (@dgfkae2014) May 15, 2017

@McDonaldsUK your bereavement advert is just as bad as the fish burger itself. Do you have any shame? 😳😂 — ⚜️ (@xsamuelking) May 15, 2017

What a tasteless advert from @McDonaldsUK, using a child's bereavement for his dead dad to sell fast food. Completely insensitive — George Reeves (@GeorgeReeves94) May 14, 2017

A rep for McDonald’s tells BBC News that the commercial was meant to “highlight the role McDonald’s has played in our customers’ everyday lives – both in good and difficult times.”

The company replied to several customers on Twitter, noting that it was never its intention to upset anyone with the ad. Additionally, the company says it is currently reviewing all customer feedback on the commercial.