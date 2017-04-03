UPS Rolling Out Saturday Ground Deliveries Nationwide

Nine months after announcing it would test Saturday package delivery to keep up with online shoppers’ demands, UPS says it’s given birth to a nationwide plan for weekend deliveries for ground shipments.

Along with Saturday delivery, UPS says it’s offering pickup service that day as well, for customers who might not be able to wait at home for their stuff to arrive on the weekend.

The company first tested Saturday delivery in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles last year, and says it’s expanding further in those cities as well as deploying to 15 more metropolitan areas — including New York, Chicago, and Boston — this month.

The goal is to have Saturday delivery in about 4,700 locations by November, just in time for holiday shopping. Next year, UPS will expand to cover 5,800 cities and towns, the company says.

Here’s the full list of locations that will soon be getting Saturday delivery, along with the original test markets:

• Indianapolis-Carmel, IN

• St. Louis, MO-IL

• Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown, TX

• Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

• San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

• Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, OH

• New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA

• Syracuse, NY

• Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

• Pittsburgh, PA MSA

• Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY

• Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI

• Denver-Aurora-Broomfield, CO

• Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, IL-IN-WI

• Knoxville, TN