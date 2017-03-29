Man Says Leaking Waffle House Grease Is Damaging His Actual House

While living next door to a breakfast restaurant might sound like a dream come true to some, the neighbor of a Waffle House in Alabama says it was more of a nightmare, claiming grease and sewage from the business has leaked onto his property and damaged his home.

According to a lawsuit filed in a county court, the Waffle House’s “grease interceptor” won’t stop leaking grease and other unsavory stuff, reports the Associated Press

“The combination of grease and sewage has over time seeped onto and under the foundation of the Plaintiff’s building, causing physical damage to the Plaintiff’s property and loss of use and enjoyment of the property,” the complaint claims.

He’s seeking a total of $800,000 from the Georgia-based chain: $200,000 for repair and the devaluation of the property, $300,000 in damages for emotional distress and mental anguish, and another $300,000 in punitive damages, reports AL.com.

Waffle House told the AP it’s investigating the claims in the lawsuit, though court filings show that the company’s legal team has denied that the grease trap is leaking or that grease and sewage damaged the building, and has asked for proof.

“We will respond through the court system,” a spokeswoman said.