Chinese Show Accuses Nike Of False Advertising

A so-called Chinese “name-and-shame” consumer protection show called out Nike this week, accusing the company of making false claims about its basketball shoes.

China Central Television broadcasts an annual program, the 3.15 Gala, on World Consumer Rights Day. Bloomberg notes that this year’s program included a segment on Nike Hyperdunk 2008 FTB sneakers.

The report, based on a complaint from a customer, alleged that Nike falsely advertised these shoes as coming with a Air Zoom sole cushion.

After the segment aired, the state-run broadcaster turned to a live segment in which authorities questioned staff at Nike’s offices in Shanghai.

Nike tells Bloomberg that the issues raised on the show have already been addressed. The company says it became aware last April that about 300 pairs of its Hyperdunk 2008 FTB shoes sold in China were mistakenly advertised to have the cushioned soles.

Owners of the affected shoes were contacted and offered compensation, the company tells Bloomberg.

“Nike is committed to providing consumers with the highest product quality and service, and we will fully cooperate with the government regulators regarding their inquiries,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

China is Nike’s second biggest market, but analysts say the name-and-shame show’s accusations may not be too detrimental to the brand.

Still, Bloomberg notes that the accusations are the second for Nike in the last three years. In 2012, the company was ordered to pay a $704,000 fine after it was found to have advertised shoes with two air cushions when there was actually only one.