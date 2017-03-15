McDonald’s Worker Jumps Through Drive-Thru Window To Help Unconscious Cop

We’ve heard stories of things that are not food unexpectedly going through a fast food restaurant’s drive-thru window — alligators and sacks full of money, for example — but in Florida this week, it was a human being jumping through the opening in an attempt to help an unconscious off-duty police officer.

The helpful worker told NBC Miami that while the officer — with her two children in the car — ordered and paid without any issues, when he went to hand her her food he realized something was amiss.

“I see she’s like inflating her neck, like trying to breathe, like ‘Ahh,’ and basically I thought something was going wrong,” he told ABC 10.

The officer became unconscious, causing her foot to slip off the brake and her SUV to roll forward. That’s when the worker jumped through the window.

“Her kids were screaming,” he recalled to NBC Maimi. “I thought, ‘I gotta get to that car.'”

Surveillance footage shows the car missing another vehicle before hitting a curb. While the worker went for help in the restaurant, another customer who is apparently a paramedic rushed to help the officer. She was taken to the hospital.

As for why he decided to jump through the window in the first place, he says his brain was on “hero mode.” His boss is now commending his efforts.

“He is an excellent employee, so it didn’t surprise me that he took immediate action and jumped through a window to help save this woman,” the owner of the restaurant said in a statement. “And he was not the only member of the team that played a pivotal role in ensuring she received the medical attention she needed. A second employee, who asked to remain unnamed, assisted with CPR.”