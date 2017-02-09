Here Are Your Discounts, Freebies, And Bagels To Celebrate National Pizza Day

What are your plans for National Pizza Day? What, you didn’t know that today was National Pizza Day? We can’t blame you, actually, but the non-event means that restaurants, rest stops, and even Amazon’s Alexa-powered devices have special promotions and deals going on that are meant to move more pizza.

Free Pizza, Cheap Pizza

Not all of these deals are necessarily in honor of National Pizza Day, but they’re valid on the holiday. Since the best pizza is local, check with your favorite pizzeria to find out whether they’re doing anything special to mark the occasion. Or you could even celebrate by making your own pizza at home.

Kum & Go: Members of the chain’s rewards program can get a free slice of pizza today.

Pilot Flying J: Get a free slice of pizza with a coupon from the chain’s Facebook page. The coupon can be printed or displayed on a mobile device, and is good from today through Feb. 12.

Pizza Hut/Amazon: Have your Alexa-powered device (that could be a speaker, tablet, or Fire TV) learn the Pizza Hut ordering skill, then place an order from today through Feb. 16. You’ll get 30% off the entire order.

These deals come courtesy of RetailMeNot, and aren’t necessarily tied to national Pizza Day: they just happen to be good online coupons that are available today if that’s how you choose to celebrate.

Domino’s: A large three-topping pizza for $7.99 with coupon code 9174. Carryout only, not delivery.

Hungry Howie’s: Get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99 with coupon code 6100.

Papa John’s: There’s a coupon for 40% off all regular-price pizzas which is valid through March 5. Use it by entering the code 40PIZZA at checkout.

Pizza Hut: If you don’t have an Alexa-powered device, Pizza Hut still cares about you: you can get a medium three-topping pizza for $6 with the code TEOMED3T6 at checkout.

Put Pizza in a Bagel

Maybe you like to make pizza bagels. The weirdest promotion tied to this non-holiday has to be a limited-time product from Thomas’, a pizza-flavored bagel. Despite what you see on the label, the bagel does not come with sauce and cheese pre-installed, but does have “classic Italian flavors, including tomato, garlic, onion, basil and oregano.”

The bagels hit stores today, and will be available for the next six weeks.

Have you heard about another National Pizza Day coupon, sale, or event? Let us know and we might add it to the list.