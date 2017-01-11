East Coast Chuck E. Cheese’s Locations Hosting “Sensory-Free” Sundays For Autistic Kids

Visiting Chuck E. Cheese’s can be a very heady experience for a kid — what with the singing animatronic animals, flashing lights, rambunctious kids, hot pizza (and occasional all-out brawls among the adults). For a child with autism it can be more than exciting — it can be overwhelming, which is why some Chuck E. Cheese’s locations will host a series of monthly “Sensory-Free” events.

Starting Jan. 8, 54 Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurants spread across New England, New York, and New Jersey will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month specifically for children with autism and other special needs, the chain said in a press release [PDF]

There will still be plenty of food and games to be had, but restaurants will turn down the lighting and reduce noise, with “trained and caring staff.” One would hope so.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a business turning down the hustle and bustle for people with special needs: a Target store in Pennyslvania recently offered quiet shopping hours for autistic customers.

Here’s the full list of locations that will offer Sensory-Free Sundays — you can sort the table by clicking on any of the header categories:

Area Address City State ZIP Attleboro 287 S. Washington St. Attleboro MA 02703 Burlington Ten Wall St. (HWY. 95/3A) Burlington MA 01803 Danvers 139 Endicott St. Danvers MA 01923 Everett 29 Mystic View Rd. Everett MA 02149 Leominster 100 Commercial Rd Ste 68 Leominster MA 01453 Lowell 209 Plain St. Lowell MA 01852 Manchester 82 Buckland St. Manchester CT 06042 Manchester 1525 S Willow I-93 Manchester NH 03103 Methuen 90 Pleasant Valley Rd. Methuen MA 01844 Natick 801 Worcester Natick MA 01760 Newington 3075 Berlin Turnpike Newington CT 06111 Newington 30 Fox Run Rd. Newington NH 03801 North Dartmouth 412-418 State Road 6 North Dartmouth MA 02747 Orange 82 Boston Post Rd. Orange CT 06477 Springfield 1716 Boston Rd. Springfield MA 01129 Warwick 650 Bald Hill Rd. Warwick RI 02886 Waterbury 650 Wolcott St. Waterbury CT 06705 Worchester 50 Southwest Cutoff Worcester MA 01604 Albany 601 Troy Schenectady Rd. Latham NY 12110 Amherst 4990 Harlem Rd. Amherst NY 14226 Bronx 700 Exterior Street Bronx NY 10451 Bronx 1816 Gun Hill Rd Bronx NY 10469 Brooklyn 139 Flatbush Avenue Brooklyn NY 11217 Flushing 40-24 College Pt Blvd. Flushing NY 11354 Greece 3130 West Ridge Rd. Rochester NY 14626 Hamburg 4408 Milestrip Rd. Buffalo NY 14219 Harlem 280 St. Nicholas Ave, 2nd FL Harlem NY 10027 Hempstead 162 Fulton Ave. Hempstead NY 11550 Hicksville * 11-15 Hanover Pl. Hicksville NY 11801 Middletown 8 Orange Plaza Lane Middletown NY 10940 Nanuet 250 West Route 59 Nanuet NY 10954 New Hartford 4631 Commercial Dr. Hartford NY 13413 Patchogue 121 Sunrise Hwy. Patchogue NY 11772 Poughkeepsie 1895 South Rd. Poughkeepsie NY 12601 Queens 3419 48th St Long Island City NY 11101 Rochester 1000 Hylan Rd. Suite 20 Rochester NY 14623 Staten Island 1775-P South Ave Staten Island NY 10314 Syracuse 3023 Erie Blvd. Syracuse NY 13224 Vestal 3901 Vestal Parkway E. Vestal NY 13224 West Islip 155 Sunrise Hwy. West Islip NY 11795 Brick 28 Brick Plaza Brickton NY 08723 Bridgewater 600 Promenade Blvd. Bridgewater NJ 08807 Cherry Hill 2100 Route 38 Suite 4 Cherry Hill NJ 08002 Deptford 301 N. Almonesson Rd. Deptford NJ 08096 Edison 1120 Route 1 North Edison NJ 08817 Hanover 145 Route 10 East Hanover NJ 07936 Jersey City 701 Route 440 #383 Jersey City NJ 07304 Mays Landing 4215 Black Horse Pike Mays Landing NJ 08330 Middletown 1107 Route 35 Middletown NJ 07748 N. Bergen 8101 Tonelle Ave. North Bergen NJ 07047 Paramus 275 Route 4 West Paramus NJ 07652 Union 1660 Route 22 East Union NJ 07083 Wayne 1639 Route 23 South Wayne NJ 07470 West Windsor 520 Nassau Park Blvd. West Windsor NJ 08540

*The Hicksville, NY location will begin the program on Sunday, Feb. 5 (not Jan. 8)