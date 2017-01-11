East Coast Chuck E. Cheese’s Locations Hosting “Sensory-Free” Sundays For Autistic Kids

January 11, 2017

Visiting Chuck E. Cheese’s can be a very heady experience for a kid — what with the singing animatronic animals, flashing lights, rambunctious kids, hot pizza (and occasional all-out brawls among the adults). For a child with autism it can be more than exciting — it can be overwhelming, which is why some Chuck E. Cheese’s locations will host a series of monthly “Sensory-Free” events.

Starting Jan. 8, 54 Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurants spread across New England, New York, and New Jersey will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month specifically for children with autism and other special needs, the chain said in a press release [PDF]

There will still be plenty of food and games to be had, but restaurants will turn down the lighting and reduce noise, with “trained and caring staff.” One would hope so.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a business turning down the hustle and bustle for people with special needs: a Target store in Pennyslvania recently offered quiet shopping hours for autistic customers.

Here’s the full list of locations that will offer Sensory-Free Sundays — you can sort the table by clicking on any of the header categories:

Area Address City State ZIP
Attleboro 287 S. Washington St. Attleboro MA 02703
Burlington Ten Wall St. (HWY. 95/3A) Burlington MA 01803
Danvers 139 Endicott St. Danvers MA 01923
Everett 29 Mystic View Rd. Everett MA 02149
Leominster 100 Commercial Rd Ste 68 Leominster MA 01453
Lowell 209 Plain St. Lowell MA 01852
Manchester 82 Buckland St. Manchester CT 06042
Manchester 1525 S Willow I-93 Manchester NH 03103
Methuen 90 Pleasant Valley Rd. Methuen MA 01844
Natick 801 Worcester Natick MA 01760
Newington 3075 Berlin Turnpike Newington CT 06111
Newington 30 Fox Run Rd. Newington NH 03801
North Dartmouth 412-418 State Road 6 North Dartmouth MA 02747
Orange 82 Boston Post Rd. Orange CT 06477
Springfield 1716 Boston Rd. Springfield MA 01129
Warwick 650 Bald Hill Rd. Warwick RI 02886
Waterbury 650 Wolcott St. Waterbury CT 06705
Worchester 50 Southwest Cutoff Worcester MA 01604
Albany 601 Troy Schenectady Rd. Latham NY 12110
Amherst 4990 Harlem Rd. Amherst NY 14226
Bronx 700 Exterior Street Bronx NY 10451
Bronx 1816 Gun Hill Rd Bronx NY 10469
Brooklyn 139 Flatbush Avenue Brooklyn NY 11217
Flushing 40-24 College Pt Blvd. Flushing NY 11354
Greece 3130 West Ridge Rd. Rochester NY 14626
Hamburg 4408 Milestrip Rd. Buffalo NY 14219
Harlem 280 St. Nicholas Ave, 2nd FL Harlem NY 10027
Hempstead 162 Fulton Ave. Hempstead NY 11550
Hicksville * 11-15 Hanover Pl. Hicksville NY 11801
Middletown 8 Orange Plaza Lane Middletown NY 10940
Nanuet 250 West Route 59 Nanuet NY 10954
New Hartford 4631 Commercial Dr. Hartford NY 13413
Patchogue 121 Sunrise Hwy. Patchogue NY 11772
Poughkeepsie 1895 South Rd. Poughkeepsie NY 12601
Queens 3419 48th St Long Island City NY 11101
Rochester 1000 Hylan Rd. Suite 20 Rochester NY 14623
Staten Island 1775-P South Ave Staten Island NY 10314
Syracuse 3023 Erie Blvd. Syracuse NY 13224
Vestal 3901 Vestal Parkway E. Vestal NY 13224
West Islip 155 Sunrise Hwy. West Islip NY 11795
Brick 28 Brick Plaza Brickton NY 08723
Bridgewater 600 Promenade Blvd. Bridgewater NJ 08807
Cherry Hill 2100 Route 38 Suite 4 Cherry Hill NJ 08002
Deptford 301 N. Almonesson Rd. Deptford NJ 08096
Edison 1120 Route 1 North Edison NJ 08817
Hanover 145 Route 10 East Hanover NJ 07936
Jersey City 701 Route 440 #383 Jersey City NJ 07304
Mays Landing 4215 Black Horse Pike Mays Landing NJ 08330
Middletown 1107 Route 35 Middletown NJ 07748
N. Bergen 8101 Tonelle Ave. North Bergen NJ 07047
Paramus 275 Route 4 West Paramus NJ 07652
Union 1660 Route 22 East Union NJ 07083
Wayne 1639 Route 23 South Wayne NJ 07470
West Windsor 520 Nassau Park Blvd. West Windsor NJ 08540

*The Hicksville, NY location will begin the program on Sunday, Feb. 5 (not Jan. 8)

