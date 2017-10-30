Where Does The Cheese Belong In A Cheeseburger?

When you think of the ideal cheeseburger, where is the cheese in the sandwich equation — is it beneath the patty, or on top of it? That is the question Google’s CEO has now promised to address, after someone questioned the company’s cheese placement in its cheeseburger emoji.

Media consultant Thomas Baekdal pointed out on Twitter over the weekend that while Apple’s hamburger/cheeseburger emoji has cheese resting atop a beef patty, Google’s version sticks the slice underneath the meat.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Of course, Twitter users immediately started taking sides:

Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato – so both are in the wrong. — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 28, 2017

lettuce under meat keeps the bottom bun from getting (as) soggy with meat juice. — 🎃DARK ALEX RISING💀 (@alex_insist) October 28, 2017

Monsters. — Ana Milicevic (@aexm) October 28, 2017

There can only be cheese melted onto meat not throw casually on to a much less warm bun…. Duh — Michael Ruminer (@michaelruminer) October 29, 2017

I was thinking of getting a Pixel, but not if I have to look at that nonsense everytime I send the burger emoji! — Maggie May (@maggieclements) October 30, 2017

A glance at Emojipedia shows Google’s cheese is really standing alone on this one:

Google is pledging to take swift action to resolve the controversy.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

What do you think?