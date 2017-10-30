Where Does The Cheese Belong In A Cheeseburger? Image courtesy of jackie alpers
When you think of the ideal cheeseburger, where is the cheese in the sandwich equation — is it beneath the patty, or on top of it? That is the question Google’s CEO has now promised to address, after someone questioned the company’s cheese placement in its cheeseburger emoji.
Media consultant Thomas Baekdal pointed out on Twitter over the weekend that while Apple’s hamburger/cheeseburger emoji has cheese resting atop a beef patty, Google’s version sticks the slice underneath the meat.
Of course, Twitter users immediately started taking sides:
A glance at Emojipedia shows Google’s cheese is really standing alone on this one:
Google is pledging to take swift action to resolve the controversy.
What do you think?