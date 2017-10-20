Taco Bell Testing Quesadillas Filled With Kit Kats, Twix Bars

Taco Bell is basically a deep-fried stick of butter away from being a food booth at your local state fair. The latest result of the Bell’s plan to wrap any recognizable junk food inside a tortilla has resulted in two dessert quesadillas stuffed with either Twix bar pieces or Kit Kats.

Taco Bell customers began spotting the “Kit Kat Chocoladilla” and “Twix Caramel Chocoladilla” in recent weeks, as Brand Eating reports that the fast food company is testing the desserts at stores in Wisconsin.

The items look much like a traditional quesadilla, but instead of chicken and cheese, they come stuffed with Kit Kat or Twix pieces and melted chocolate.

Both of the desserts — or they could be your meal, no judgment here — are selling for $1.

This isn’t the first time Taco Bell has offered the chocolatey quesadillas. Brand Eating notes that the fast food company sold the Kit Kat version in the UK last year, but called it the “Chocodilla.”

Consumerist has reached out to Taco Bell for more information on how long the tests will last and if the product will make it to more restaurants. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

Spotted In The Wild

Several Twitter users have spied both versions of the Chocoladilla at their local Taco Bell restaurants.

Last year, Taco Bell created a quesadilla stuffed with Kit Kats. Now it's HERE! Kinda. The Kit Kat 'Chocoladilla' is available in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Em0vODyEiQ — Johnny Marks (@DJJohnnyMarks) October 20, 2017

🚨@tacobell is not the hero we deserve, it's the one we NEED. Please roll this out nationwide! #CHOCOLADILLA pic.twitter.com/6CPr1RjIFc — Jack Skellington 💀 (@JRussTerrier) October 19, 2017

Reddit user kgjettaIV said the Twix version wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great, either.

“I was hoping for something good as I really enjoy a Twix bar every now and then and while it wasn’t perfect it was pretty good,” he wrote, adding that the flavors “worked pretty well together,” though the filling was as plentiful as photos make it seem.