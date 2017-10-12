Airbnb Is Working On Its Own Branded Apartment Complex

What’s one surefire way to make sure you’re not annoying your neighbors with a constant stream of Airbnb guests? Live in an Airbnb-branded building, where all your neighbors are also renting out their apartments.

That’s the future the home-sharing company is dreaming of: Airbnb says it’s teamed up with Newgard Development Group to create a branded apartment complex with 324 units in Kissimmee, FL.

Dubbed “Niido Powered by Airbnb,” the concept could be a hit with hosts who want to travel — and use the money to fund those trips — or just anyone looking to for some help with the rent.

“As​ ​the​ ​cost​ ​of​ ​living​ ​increases,​ ​apartment​ ​renters​ ​are​ ​under​ ​intense​ ​financial​ ​pressure,”​ Harvey Hernandez, chief executive of Newgard said in a statement.

The company notes it also provides tourists with “unique​ ​listings​ ​that​ ​come​ ​with​ ​a​ ​set​ ​of amenities​ ​and​ ​conveniences​ ​specifically​ ​designed​ ​for​ ​travelers,” like keyless entry and shared common spaces, which are both handy to have when you’re sharing your home.

Residents have to sign annual leases, and will then be able to share either individual​ ​rooms​ ​or their​ ​entire​ ​units for up to 180 days per year. Anyone renting out their place will have access to a new Niido app that’s integrated with Airbnb. Not only will it support things like guest check-in, but it enables tenants to order up things like cleaning and linen service from a “MasterHost” on the property.

Anyone who chooses to share their homes will also be part of Airbnb’s Friendly Buildings Program, a revenue-sharing initiative aimed at helping landlords, tenants who rent out their homes on Airbnb, and their neighbors get along.

“This​ ​partnership​ ​shows​ ​how​ ​landlords,​ ​developers​ ​and​ ​Airbnb​ ​can​ ​work​ ​together​ ​to​ ​create​ ​value​ ​for everyone​ ​and​ ​better​ ​serve​ ​tenants,”​ ​said​ ​Jaja​ ​Jackson,​ ​Airbnb’s​ ​director​ ​of​ ​global​ ​multifamily​ ​housing partnerships.​

There will be more to come, as the two companies say this is just the first of a chain of Niido buildings they’re panning for the southeastern U.S.