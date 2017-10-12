Airbnb Is Working On Its Own Branded Apartment Complex Image courtesy of Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine
What’s one surefire way to make sure you’re not annoying your neighbors with a constant stream of Airbnb guests? Live in an Airbnb-branded building, where all your neighbors are also renting out their apartments.
That’s the future the home-sharing company is dreaming of: Airbnb says it’s teamed up with Newgard Development Group to create a branded apartment complex with 324 units in Kissimmee, FL.
Dubbed “Niido Powered by Airbnb,” the concept could be a hit with hosts who want to travel — and use the money to fund those trips — or just anyone looking to for some help with the rent.
“As the cost of living increases, apartment renters are under intense financial pressure,” Harvey Hernandez, chief executive of Newgard said in a statement.
The company notes it also provides tourists with “unique listings that come with a set of amenities and conveniences specifically designed for travelers,” like keyless entry and shared common spaces, which are both handy to have when you’re sharing your home.
Residents have to sign annual leases, and will then be able to share either individual rooms or their entire units for up to 180 days per year. Anyone renting out their place will have access to a new Niido app that’s integrated with Airbnb. Not only will it support things like guest check-in, but it enables tenants to order up things like cleaning and linen service from a “MasterHost” on the property.
Anyone who chooses to share their homes will also be part of Airbnb’s Friendly Buildings Program, a revenue-sharing initiative aimed at helping landlords, tenants who rent out their homes on Airbnb, and their neighbors get along.
“This partnership shows how landlords, developers and Airbnb can work together to create value for everyone and better serve tenants,” said Jaja Jackson, Airbnb’s director of global multifamily housing partnerships.
There will be more to come, as the two companies say this is just the first of a chain of Niido buildings they’re panning for the southeastern U.S.