Apple Switching From Bing To Google Search Results For Siri, Spotlight Queries

The next time you ask Siri a question or look for something using Apple’s Spotlight feature, the web results you see will be from Google search, instead of Bing.

Apple confirmed today to TechCrunch that Google will now be the default provider of its web searches for Siri, Search inside iOS results, and Spotlight on the Mac. If you’re using Siri to search for images, however, you’ll still see Bing results.

So if you ask Siri to tell you about the Transylvanian cheese industry, any relevant links or videos it finds on the web will be shown as a Google search result. Or if Siri isn’t clear on what exactly you’re looking for, it’ll also show you whatever it’s pulled from Google.

The change may have already hit your devices, as Apple started pushing the switch today at noon ET and expects it to take effect globally by this afternoon.

The move makes sense in light of the fact that Safari on Mac and iOS already use Google search as their default provider.

“Switching to Google as the web search provider for Siri, Search within iOS and Spotlight on Mac will allow these services to have a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari,” Apple said in a statement about the move. “We have strong relationships with Google and Microsoft and remain committed to delivering the best user experience possible.”