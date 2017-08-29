Burger King Giving Free Whoppers To Customers Who Admit To Being Fired

Getting fired from a job is rarely something you want to declare publicly. But what if it gets you a free Whopper at Burger King?



The fast food chain launched its “own your fire” giveaway promotion today, offering free Whoppers to customers who admit to having been dismissed from their job.

And it’s not a matter of just walking up to the counter at BK and saying “I’ve been fired. Whopper me.” You actually have to go on LinkedIn and publicly share that you were fired.

As “severance” for their admission, and their out-of-work status, Burger King will provide 2,500 of these customers with free Whoppers. Sure, it’s not a job, but it’s lunch.

To take part in the promotion, customers must log into LinkedIn and post the public message, “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #whopperseverance.”

Once the message is received, Burger King will send the individuals a personalized link to register and receive a Whopper severance package, including a Burger King gift card, in the mail.

It’s unclear if Burger King will vet the admissions to determine if customers were actually fired, or why they were fired. We’ve reached out to the company for additional details.

“It has been said, that when one door closes another one opens – in this case, a door for a delicious flame grilled Whopper sandwich,” the chain declares in a statement.

In addition to handing out free sandwiches, Burger King partnered with The Muse, an online career advice company, to offer 30-minute one-on-one question and answer sessions to the first 100 participants.