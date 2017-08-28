Owner Of Houston Furniture Stores Turns Them Into Shelters For Residents Stranded By Hurricane

Thousands of Texas residents have been displaced following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall over the weekend. While many of these people no doubt traveled to stay with friends and family outside of the affected areas, others don’t have those options. Instead, they’ve sought refuge from rising flood waters at community centers, shelters… and furniture stores.

Houston furniture chain Gallery Furniture announced Sunday that it would open two stores to serve as shelters for families fleeing the storm and its aftermath.

The company revealed its plan to open the locations as shelters on Facebook over the weekend, noting that the stores had food, beds, and clean restrooms for anyone in need. Pets are also welcome at the stores, as long as they are kenneled and remain by their owners.

According to the posts, the company even sent out its largest moving truck to pick up stranded residents and bring them back to the store.

Owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale tells the Houston Chronicle that the stores are able to accommodate a few hundred people each.

“We hope to give them some comfort in this incredibly difficult time,” McIngvale said.