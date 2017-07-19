Amazon Spark: Like Instagram, But Dedicated To Convincing You To Buy Stuff

Have you ever found yourself scrolling through your Instagram feed and thinking, “Gee, all these photos of my friends’ meals and their feet are great; but I really wish every single photo was an ad for a product?” It just so happens that Amazon has something just like that.

Amazon’s new Spark feature is a photo feed that’s basically dedicated to getting Prime members to buy more stuff.

How It Works

The new feature is available through the “Programs & Features” menu option in main Amazon ap. Like Instagram, users are supposed to post stories, thoughts, and images of products they like. Others can react to them in comments or with “smiles.”

It’s also a bit like Pinterest, in that users can discover new things by following interests and people: Once you’ve selects topics you’re interested in — like Home Decor or Do It Yourself — Amazon will create a feed of “personalized content from other Amazon customers with similar interests as you.”

That’s not all, of course — there’s money to be made!

Shop It To Me

The whole idea here is to get you to see stuff you like, and then get you to buy it without ever leaving the Amazon world.

All you have to do is tap on a product link or photos with the shopping bag icon:

You can buy whatever it is you’ve just seen through the Amazon app.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any way to purchase someone’s entire life.