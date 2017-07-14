Here’s Where To Get Your National Ice Cream Day Deals This Weekend

If you scream for ice cream, July 16 is your day: It’s National Ice Cream Day, which means there are free frozen treats up for grabs.

While many local ice cream shops and eateries may have freebies or discounts, here’s what the larger chains are offering in honor of this very special day.

McDonald’s: The Golden Arches is getting into the festivities with an offer for free ice cream cones — but first you have to download the McDonald’s mobile app. There’s also one “Golden Arches Cone” up for grabs out there: The person who gets it will win free soft serve for life. If you want a chance at that, you’ll have to redeem your free cone offer in the mobile app between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time on July 16. And here’s to hoping your McDonald’s has one of the new soft serve machines.

Baskin Robbins: The ice cream chain is kicking things off early, giving away free samples of its new mint chocolate chip “Polar Pizza” from noon to 5 p.m. local time on July 14. If you download the Basknin Robbins app, you can receive “exclusive” offers for July 16 and throughout the rest of the month.

Carvel: Customers can get a buy-one-get-one deal on Sunday — receive a second cup or cone for free with purchase of one soft-serve ice cream of any size.

Cold Stone Creamery: Receive two Creations ice cream orders for the price of one — but first you have to join the chain’s eClub. It may take 24 hours to get your BOGO email, however, so plan accordingly.

Wendy’s: Get a small vanilla or chocolate Frosty for just $0.50 (through Aug. 25).

Whole Foods: All stores will have a one-day sale on Ben & Jerry’s ice creams, frozen yogurts, and non-dairy frozen treat pints on July 16. Customers can buy two pints for $6.

16 Handles: Download the self-serve frozen yogurt’s chain’s app and get a coupon for a free four-ounce order from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time July 16.

Dippin’ Dots: There’s a two-hour window to get free mini cups of ice cream on Sunday — check with your local store for times.

Cumberland Farms: New flavors Chocolate Peppermint Palooza and Awesome Chocolate Amaretto Almond will be discounted $3 off per pint.

PetSmart: Yes, there are ice cream deals at the pet store. Canine visitors at participating PetSmart PetHotel spots on July 16 will receive free Doggie Ice Cream Sundaes.

Spot a deal we missed? Let us know: tips@consumerist.com