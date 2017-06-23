Some Taco Bell Customers Say Their Double Chalupa Is A Double Dose Of Nothing

Taco Bell has once again unleashed a fast food menu item that looks pretty appetizing (at least to Bell fans) in the marketing shots, but isn’t as impressive in the real world. But the particular problem with the new Double Chalupa seems to be that some Taco Bells are barely filling the item up with a single Chalupa’s worth of meat.

The Double Chalupa, which was launched yesterday, is supposed to be what the name implies: The Bell’s classic Chalupa stuff, but a lot more of it.

The item is double the size of the traditional Chalupa, clocking in at around 9 ounces, to be exact, Thrillist reports.

Eater went so far as to declare the Double a “meat canoe,” which is either the greatest sounding thing ever, or a horrible way to travel down the river on a hot day.

This photo from Taco Bell’s website is what the Double Chalupa is supposed to look like:

But some customers say they ordered a Double only to get a lot of veggie toppings and little in the way of meat:

@tacobell your #DoubleChalupa is supposed to have more meat not No meat. #comeonman bring back the 5 dollar craving box. pic.twitter.com/3QlHLFa3rr — Talon Wilkinson (@TalonTTTS) June 22, 2017

@tacobell #DoubleChalupa was more like double mess with no meat and more bread…. slop from this store pic.twitter.com/VOjTm88h9s — Janiece™ (@MsJPhotogenic) June 22, 2017

@tacobell double stuff chalupa was made with no meat and put in bag upside down ! Pensacola Florida taco bell pic.twitter.com/9etT7eM4EI — Tommy Nichols (@the1tnic) June 23, 2017

Taco Bell replied to many of these customers on Twitter, saying it wanted to remake the order or make it up to the customer.

Let's remake that. DM us. — Taco Bell Team (@TacoBellTeam) June 23, 2017

Consumerist has reached out to Taco Bell about the non-meat-heavy Double Chalupas. We’ll update this post if we hear back.