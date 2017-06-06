Tuna Sold At Restaurants In Three States Recalled Over Potential Hepatitis A Contamination

If you’re a fan of yellowfin tuna, you might want to skip ordering it the next time you’re dining out, at least if you live in Texas, Oklahoma, or California, as the product may be contaminated with hepatitis A and has been linked to two recalls.

The Food and Drug Administration announced this week that it is investigating the possible contamination of Hilo Fish Company yellowfin tuna following a May 18 recall that has, so far, not resulted in any illnesses in consumers.

The hepatitis-contamination began back in early may when Tropic fish recalled the raw frozen ahi tuna cubes following a test by the Hawaii Department of Health that found a sample of the tuna, sourced from Indonesia-based PT Deho Canning Co., contained hepatitis A.

Following the test, the FDA contacted Tropic Fish Hawaii LLC, a subsidiary distributor of Hilo Fish Company, to obtain additional information related to the positive tuna sample.

Tropic Fish Hawaii initiated a product recall because the affected product had been distributed to its customers in Oahu, Hawaii. The state of Hawaii embargoed the lot that tested positive and the FDA confirmed the sample was positive. The FDA says that none of this product remains on the market.

The issues didn’t end there. On May 16, Hilo Fish notified the FDA that it had submitted additional samples for testing and received additional positive results for the hepatitis A virus.

As a result, Hilo recalled 8-ounce individually vacuum packed bags of tuna steaks, with a production date code of: 627152, Lot number: 166623; Expiration date: 2018-10-01; as well as frozen yellowfin tuna cubes, individually vacuum packed in a 15 lb. case, with date code: 705342, Lot number: 173448; Expiration dates: 2019-04-01.

The imported yellowfin tuna products from this facility were sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company and Santa Cruz Seafood and were distributed to restaurants and other retail locations in California, New York, Oklahoma, and Texas.

However, the New York State Department of Health and the FDA verified that product shipped to New York was not sold to the public.

Hilo has notified customers and distribution partners of the recall. The FDA is now working with Hilo and other distributors to ensure that the companies remove the product from the market.

Affected restaurants and other retail locations should take appropriate actions to ensure that recalled product is not served to consumers, the FDA notes. If a business served any recalled product within the last two weeks, it should contact their local health department and wherever possible, notify their consumers about possible exposure to hepatitis A virus.

Individuals who think they may have become ill from eating tuna, or if they believe that they have eaten any of the recalled frozen tuna within the last two weeks should contact their health care provider. The FDA encourages consumers with questions about food safety to call 1-888-SAFEFOOD between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The following restaurants have been identified by Hilo as receiving the recalled fish.