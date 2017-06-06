Tuna Sold At Restaurants In Three States Recalled Over Potential Hepatitis A Contamination
If you’re a fan of yellowfin tuna, you might want to skip ordering it the next time you’re dining out, at least if you live in Texas, Oklahoma, or California, as the product may be contaminated with hepatitis A and has been linked to two recalls.
The Food and Drug Administration announced this week that it is investigating the possible contamination of Hilo Fish Company yellowfin tuna following a May 18 recall that has, so far, not resulted in any illnesses in consumers.
The hepatitis-contamination began back in early may when Tropic fish recalled the raw frozen ahi tuna cubes following a test by the Hawaii Department of Health that found a sample of the tuna, sourced from Indonesia-based PT Deho Canning Co., contained hepatitis A.
Following the test, the FDA contacted Tropic Fish Hawaii LLC, a subsidiary distributor of Hilo Fish Company, to obtain additional information related to the positive tuna sample.
Tropic Fish Hawaii initiated a product recall because the affected product had been distributed to its customers in Oahu, Hawaii. The state of Hawaii embargoed the lot that tested positive and the FDA confirmed the sample was positive. The FDA says that none of this product remains on the market.
The issues didn’t end there. On May 16, Hilo Fish notified the FDA that it had submitted additional samples for testing and received additional positive results for the hepatitis A virus.
As a result, Hilo recalled 8-ounce individually vacuum packed bags of tuna steaks, with a production date code of: 627152, Lot number: 166623; Expiration date: 2018-10-01; as well as frozen yellowfin tuna cubes, individually vacuum packed in a 15 lb. case, with date code: 705342, Lot number: 173448; Expiration dates: 2019-04-01.
The imported yellowfin tuna products from this facility were sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company and Santa Cruz Seafood and were distributed to restaurants and other retail locations in California, New York, Oklahoma, and Texas.
However, the New York State Department of Health and the FDA verified that product shipped to New York was not sold to the public.
Hilo has notified customers and distribution partners of the recall. The FDA is now working with Hilo and other distributors to ensure that the companies remove the product from the market.
Affected restaurants and other retail locations should take appropriate actions to ensure that recalled product is not served to consumers, the FDA notes. If a business served any recalled product within the last two weeks, it should contact their local health department and wherever possible, notify their consumers about possible exposure to hepatitis A virus.
Individuals who think they may have become ill from eating tuna, or if they believe that they have eaten any of the recalled frozen tuna within the last two weeks should contact their health care provider. The FDA encourages consumers with questions about food safety to call 1-888-SAFEFOOD between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The following restaurants have been identified by Hilo as receiving the recalled fish.
|Name
|Location
|State
|Almansor Court
|701 S. Almansor St., Alhambra
|CA
|Arroyo Trabuco
|26772 Avery Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|CA
|Blue HI Café
|2 Embarcardero, San Francisco
|CA
|Bonito Poke
|2277 Shafter Ave. San Francisco
|CA
|Camp Four Wine Café
|1508 10th St. Modesto
|CA
|Doubletree
|555 W. Foothill Blvd., Claremont
|CA
|Fenix
|919 4th ST. San Rafael
|CA
|Fuzio’s
|1020 10th St. Modesto
|CA
|Galaxy Foods Inc.
|31224 Palos Verdes Dr. W., Rancho Palos Verdes
|CA
|Galetto Ristorante
|1101 J St., Modesto
|CA
|High Sierra Grill House
|2003 W. Bullard, Fresno
|CA
|Hotel Irvine
|17900 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
|CA
|Jus Poke
|501 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
|CA
|Noelani
|1037 Laurel St. San Carlos
|CA
|Ola Mexican Kitchen
|Huntington Beach
|CA
|Poke Shack
|2001 Lawton St. San Francisco
|CA
|Shamrock Foods
|12400 Riverside Dr. Eastvale
|CA
|Central Market Kitchen N
|HEB Vendor #15385, Austin, TX
|TX
|Conservatory Plano
|6401 Ohio Dr. Plano
|TX
|Hilton Garden Inn
|23535 Northgate Crossing, Spring
|TX
|Jack Ryan’s
|102 N. College Ave. Tyler
|TX
|Jack Ryan’s
|119 N. Longview St. Kilgore
|TX
|Johnny Tamale
|4647 E. Sam Houston, Pasadena
|TX
|Marriott Conf. Center
|2801 St. Hwy 9, Norman
|OK
|Myron’s Prime Steakhouse
|10003 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio
|TX
|Prestonwood CC
|15909 Preston Rd., Dallas,
|TX
|Sea Ranch Restaurant
|1 Padre Blvd., S Padre Island
|TX
|Sysco East Texas
|4577 Estes Pkwy, Longview
|TX
|Sysco Foods Central Texas
|1260 Schwab R. New Braunfels
|TX
|Sysco Food Houston
|10710 Greens Crossing Blvd, Houston
|TX
|The Schooner
|1507 S, Hwy 69, Nederland
|TX