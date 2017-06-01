How To Score Doughnut Deals On National Doughnut Day 2017

Do you like free things? And do you like doughnuts? You’re in luck, because June 2 is National Doughnut Day, which means many cafes and stores will be offering up complimentary or discounted treats.

And although national chains figure predominantly in the list below, it’s always a good idea to check with your local businesses to see if they’re offering any freebies or discounts as well.

Feast away, friends.

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get one free doughnut of their choice at participating stores all day long (or while supplies last) on June 2.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Over at Dunkin’, it’s National Donut Day, naturally, and you can get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day on June 2.

Cumberland Farms: Customers can score a free doughnut with the purchase of any dispensed beverage (hot or iced Farmhouse Blend, a Hyperfreeze, or fountain soda) between 5 a.m.- 10 a.m. — but only at the chain’s newly remodeled locations.

Duck Donuts: Participating locations are offering one free, made-to-order doughnut of your choice with any purchase. Save your receipt, too — it will include a coupon for a free half-dozen doughnuts when you purchase a half-dozen.

Food Lion: The grocery chain is offering a BOGO deal — doughnut holes, mini crullers, and gems, $1.49 each all week through June 6.

Harris Teeter: A six-count box of glazed doughnuts will be on sale for $1.97 (regular price is $3.49) — but there’s a limit of two.

Giant: Buy a half-dozen doughnuts, get a half-dozen free. The supermarket chain runs this promotion every Friday.

LaMar’s Donuts: Show this “Golden Ticket” for a free doughnut on June 2 — no purchase required.

Honey Dew Donuts: Customers who purchase any medium drink or larger will receive a free Coco Loco Donut on National Donut Day.