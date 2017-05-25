United Mistakenly Removes Carry-On Bag, Stranding Man At Airport For 20 Hours

A United Airlines passenger from New Zealand found himself stranded at a San Francisco airport for 20 hours this week; not because of weather, or mechanical issues, or any sort of attempt to reenact the 2004 Tom Hanks comedy The Terminal. No, his prolonged stay in airport purgatory was thanks to a United employee who mistakenly removed the man’s carry-on bag from his flight.

The man, Ben, had flown from Nashville to San Francisco and was supposed to continue on home to New Zealand from there.

But when his first flight landed at San Francisco International on Tuesday, Ben noticed that the bag he’d stowed beneath his seat before departure was no longer there.

Turns out, a flight attendant had removed the luggage and left it in Nashville, believing it belonged to a passenger from a previous flight.

Ben detailed much of the next 20 hours on his Twitter account:

Unbelievable: @united flight attendant offloaded my carryon bag before flight left. No idea why. I'm now wallet, passport and work gear-less — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

FA thought it was left over from a previous flight. But didn't think about maybe asking the dude in the seat under which said bag was. https://t.co/twfN6i7C1E — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

Without his bag, Ben says he was without a phone charger, identification, or money.

My boarding pass was in my bag. With my passport. And my phone charger. And everything else. https://t.co/jfcIvVeyO6 — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

And phone about to die. Things getting better and better all the time. Fly the friendly skies, just hold on to valuables / @united — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

While Ben was able to borrow a phone charger, his mission to be reunited with his bag and get answers from United’s customer service were less successful. He contacted United on Twitter — and presumably at SFO — about this bag’s whereabouts. A United rep told New Zealand publication, NBR, that the bag was checked luggage and mistakenly taken off the plane in Chicago. This, Ben says, was “as close to a lie” as possible.

Response from @united is as close to a lie as possible. They deplaned my carry on luggage. https://t.co/kgOcs8LTV3 — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

Update: my carryon luggage is in Nashville. I'm in SFO. Not ideal. Wondering re compensation for stuff I'll need to buy @united — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

Hey @united – please send USB-C charger, some spending cash for 24hours and a warm sweater to Hotel Argonaut, Fisherman's Wharf — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

Ben clarified the situation later, noting that a flight attendant had indeed removed the bag. While he says he wasn’t angry with the crew member, he was upset with United’s handling of the situation.

Clarification: The flight attendant screwed up, but the real issue is how @united deals with the mistake. That's what makes me angry — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

In fact, he replied to several Tweets noting that the situation began with a simple, but avoidable, mistake and that he “felt” for the crew member.

Exactly, she was a really sweet lady and felt terrible. I feel bad for her. But have no sympathy for @united comms/PR https://t.co/X0VJF5exwc — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

United replied on Twitter, apologizing for the incident and informing him they were trying to get the bag back to him as soon as possible the following day.

@benkepes Ben, we fully understand your frustration and disappointment. Our team is working to deliver your bag ASAP tomorrow, and we apologize. ^AD — United (@united) May 24, 2017

But hours later, Ben said he hadn’t heard much else from United.

Hey @united you have my details, I'd expect a detailed update on where my bag, passport and wallet are and suggestions for how you'll remedy — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

And I'm supposed to fly international in 12 hours and no visibility over where my bag is or how @united will put it right #avgeek #paxex https://t.co/tyCIkAlvAE — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

They should be liable for much more than that. Biggest issue is they totally dropped the ball in terms of dealing with the issue proactively https://t.co/4GalVn4BGC — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

Still no word from @united – corporate comms strategy seems to be "ignore it and hope it goes away" #avgeek #paxex #cx — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

Eventually, he Tweeted that United had decided to send his bag home to New Zealand, despite the fact he couldn’t actually meet his bag there.

OMFG, it gets worse. @united baggage search suggests that they're going to put my bag on a flight to NZ. But I can't fly w/o my passport! pic.twitter.com/E8Q65PAGJN — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

Excuse me @united – do you think it might be possible to get an update about how you're going to resolve the clusterf&ck that you created? — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

The airline notified Ben his bag would arrive in SFO around noon Wednesday.

Hey @united – the flight upon which you promised my bag would be has arrived at SFO. Can you please confirm? #avgeek #paxex — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

And it did. However, by this time he had left the airport. He claims the airline didn’t offer to deliver the bag to him, so he had to schlep back to SFO.

@benkepes Hi Ben, we have confirmed that your bag has now arrived at SFO. ^AH — United (@united) May 24, 2017

Thanks, but not really a fantastic process. Actually, a pretty abysmal one https://t.co/dCJLvzftSe — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

They didn't even offer to deliver it. I have to schlep to SFO to pick it up where it (apparently) currently resides #avgeek https://t.co/uvZOwkvHKn — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

In the end, Ben received his bag, but had some stern words regarding United’s customer service and thanks for those who followed the saga and offered assistance.

Waiting for the phone call from Oscar Munoz. Or not. @united is about 100 years behind the customer service times #carryongate #avgeek — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

In light of @united ineptitude and arguable criminality. Wanted to say thanks so much to friends and other offering help on SF. Awesome. — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) May 24, 2017

A rep for the airline confirmed to SFGate in a statement that the bag and Ben had been reunited, and that it was reaching out to him to apologize.

[via Stuff]