Levi’s Slammed For Referencing AIDS Memorial Quilt To Sell Jeans

While it’s always refreshing to see big companies trying to do their part to give back to their customers and support important social issues, sometimes these efforts hit the wrong note. To wit: Levi’s is facing backlash on social media over a Tweet promoting its upcoming Pride collection.

“Sneak a peek at our 2017 #LevisPride Collection, inspired by the AIDS Memorial Quilt. Coming soon,” Levi’s posted on both Facebook and Twitter yesterday, showing a photo with the Levi’s brand name stitched on a bandana.

Though the reaction on Facebook appears to be mostly supportive, some Twitter users were upset at the brand tying in the AIDS Memorial Quilt which was created in 1987 as a memorial and a way to spread awareness of the disease’s devastating impact. It now includes more than 48,000 individual panels commemorating the life of someone who has died of AIDS.

Many Twitter users have accused the San Francisco-based company of referencing the quilt just for Levis’ benefit:

@LEVIS Hey uuuuhhhhh can you not use the suffering of LGBTIQA+ people to turn a profit please? — Also Dreaded Laramie (@AslinnCosplay) May 18, 2017

@LEVIS My dead community is not a fashion statement. Donating some proceeds won't make it ok. Want to remember the Quilt? Sponsor upkeep & display. — Racheline Maltese (@racheline_m) May 18, 2017

@LEVIS the quilt was not created so you could sell jeans. — SHEPERSISTED (@eveisapisces) May 18, 2017

@LEVIS Please stop monetizing the suffering of the LGBT+ community. — rancho enthusiast 🕷 (@BUTTZONE) May 18, 2017

Levi’s has donated proceeds from its Pride Collection in the past to the Harvey Milk Foundation, prompting many Twitter users to ask the company how much of the profits from this collection will go toward the non-profit:

@LEVIS 100% of proceeds go to AIDs outreach & glbtq groups, right? This isn't just a crass cash grab riding on a million dead people, right? — ❄️❄️Brigid Keely❄️❄️ (@brigidkeely) May 18, 2017

@LEVIS what "portion" are u donating to harvery milk foundation to offsite this tasteless monetization of the dead. — presidentkathybates (@furbyfrenzy) May 18, 2017

@LEVIS Unless you increase that portion of your profits going to the @HMilkFoundation, then you're just using the dead to make money. — Whitney Drake (@whitneyd) May 18, 2017

Some just flat out didn’t like it:

@LEVIS Good to know I never have to buy Levi's ever again — Schierke (@Jejjfarmer) May 18, 2017

We’ve reached out Levi’s and will update this post if we hear back.