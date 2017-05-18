Levi’s Slammed For Referencing AIDS Memorial Quilt To Sell Jeans

Levi’s Slammed For Referencing AIDS Memorial Quilt To Sell JeansImage courtesy of Levi’s
While it’s always refreshing to see big companies trying to do their part to give back to their customers and support important social issues, sometimes these efforts hit the wrong note. To wit: Levi’s is facing backlash on social media over a Tweet promoting its upcoming Pride collection.
“Sneak a peek at our 2017 #LevisPride Collection, inspired by the AIDS Memorial Quilt. Coming soon,” Levi’s posted on both Facebook and Twitter yesterday, showing a photo with the Levi’s brand name stitched on a bandana.
Though the reaction on Facebook appears to be mostly supportive, some Twitter users were upset at the brand tying in the AIDS Memorial Quilt which was created in 1987 as a memorial and a way to spread awareness of the disease’s devastating impact. It now includes more than 48,000 individual panels commemorating the life of someone who has died of AIDS.
Many Twitter users have accused the San Francisco-based company of referencing the quilt just for Levis’ benefit:
Levi’s has donated proceeds from its Pride Collection in the past to the Harvey Milk Foundation, prompting many Twitter users to ask the company how much of the profits from this collection will go toward the non-profit:
Some just flat out didn’t like it:
We’ve reached out Levi’s and will update this post if we hear back.