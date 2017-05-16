Starbucks Registers Reportedly Down, Some Locations Giving Out Free Coffee

If you were able to pick up your morning cup of joe from Starbucks today count yourself lucky, as some of the coffee chain’s locations were closed Tuesday thanks to a reported payment system outage.

Starbucks customers began reporting the outage on Twitter Tuesday when they arrived at their local coffee shop only to find it closed or otherwise unable to do business.

doing my usual Starbucks run and my local starbs is closed until further notice!!!!!!!!! this is a sign my day about to be hell — yas (@fmepumpss) May 16, 2017

My Starbucks is closed — Nico (@ItsNicolette_) May 16, 2017

My Starbucks is closed this morning. What kinda sick joke…☹️ — Rubí (@coronarubi) May 16, 2017

Pulling up to a Starbucks that's closed at 8:20am feels like Black Tuesday must've felt — Lady Yoshi (@HistoryDiva25) May 16, 2017

My Starbucks was closed this morning due to a system outage so there's a 0% chance I'm making it through the workday. Send positive vibes. — Audrey Michelle (@suddenlyAudrey) May 16, 2017

While Starbuck itself hasn’t addressed the closures on Twitter, CNBC reports that the outage is tied to a failed system update.

“As part of our normal course of business, overnight we worked to install a technology update to our store registers in the U.S. and Canada,” the company said in a statement. “A limited number of locations remain offline, and we are working swiftly to resume full operations in each of these stores.”

We’ve reached out to Starbucks for additional details. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

While several specific locations have posted signs noting that their systems were down, some customer expressed their frustration at showing up to closed stores to pick up mobile orders.

Starbucks on Main St is closed at this time 😦 (@ Starbucks in Royal Oak, MI) https://t.co/dSrPcmdY4e pic.twitter.com/qwVOaoIecs — James Tyler (@jameseatontyler) May 16, 2017

@Starbucks covina downtown is closed ??? Computer are down ???? But wifi is working pic.twitter.com/Kc64miAFGp — cntrygal63 (@cntrygal63) May 16, 2017

@Starbucks what happened? I paid via the mobile app but the store is closed due to "system outage". Where did my grande Pike go? — Jason Gordo (@Jason_Gordo) May 16, 2017

@Starbucks it would be nice if you guys let us know when a store is closed when ordering thru mobile app. It placed my order 45 min from me — Walter (@Biallmeans19) May 16, 2017

Still, not everyone left Starbucks empty-handed. Some customer reported that their local shops were giving away free coffee and food as an apology of sorts.

@Starbucks near me closed for some reason so they have barista standing in drive-thru w/pastry to give you the news. #genius #hardtobemad — Colleen Cavanaugh (@CCarverConsult) May 16, 2017

District wide system outage for @Starbucks & store is closed but they're offering free iced and hot coffee. Winning customer svc game! pic.twitter.com/ULINgRVDPp — Vicki Delligatti (@HRVickiD) May 16, 2017