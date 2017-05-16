Starbucks Registers Reportedly Down, Some Locations Giving Out Free Coffee

Starbucks Registers Reportedly Down, Some Locations Giving Out Free CoffeeImage courtesy of jpmarth
If you were able to pick up your morning cup of joe from Starbucks today count yourself lucky, as some of the coffee chain’s locations were closed Tuesday thanks to a reported payment system outage.
Starbucks customers began reporting the outage on Twitter Tuesday when they arrived at their local coffee shop only to find it closed or otherwise unable to do business.
While Starbuck itself hasn’t addressed the closures on Twitter, CNBC reports that the outage is tied to a failed system update.
“As part of our normal course of business, overnight we worked to install a technology update to our store registers in the U.S. and Canada,” the company said in a statement. “A limited number of locations remain offline, and we are working swiftly to resume full operations in each of these stores.”
We’ve reached out to Starbucks for additional details. We’ll update this post if we hear back.
While several specific locations have posted signs noting that their systems were down, some customer expressed their frustration at showing up to closed stores to pick up mobile orders.
Still, not everyone left Starbucks empty-handed. Some customer reported that their local shops were giving away free coffee and food as an apology of sorts.