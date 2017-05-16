Commuters Get Free Show When Train Station Ad Screen Starts Playing Porn

The evening rush hour proved to be a bit more titillating than usual for commuters at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station on Monday, when an advertising screen suddenly started showing explicit porn videos.

According to The Washington Post, a bystander caught the incident on video and posted it to social media. Though it has since been deleted, it reportedly showed a large digital screen in the Main Hall playing videos that appeared to be streaming from adult website PornHub. The screen usually displays ads, public service announcements, and an updated directory of the businesses inside the station.

Commuters stopped, stared, and laughed at the on-screen sex, while others tried to figure out how to turn the darn thing off, until someone was finally successful.

“I was pretty speechless. I couldn’t believe this was happening in public and especially during rush hour,” the woman who shot the video told the Post. “I mean, it was really explicit porn being shown on this huge screen and no one could turn it off.”

The president and CEO of the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation says she’s aware of the incident and has asked for more information from the company in charge of leasing and managing the property.

“We’ve asked them to certainly investigate the incident to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Beverly Swaim-Staley told the Post, adding that they had not received any complaints about the content yet.

The screen will stay dark until officials get to the bottom of what happened and make sure they can prevent any future incidents.

“The downside with new technology is that it comes with new risks,” said Swaim-Staley.