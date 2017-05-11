Bloodhound Sniffs Out Pizza Thieves Who Lured Delivery Driver To Abandoned House

It’s not an episode of Scooby-Doo* but a recent crime caper in California does sound pretty darn close: A police bloodhound came to the rescue after teens lured a Domino’s delivery driver to an abandoned house and then robbed him of both money and pizza.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a pizza delivery driver arrived at what turned out to be an abandoned home in Rancho Cucamonga. A male teen was waiting outside, and another approached him from behind, allegedly hitting him over the head with a bottle.



The suspects then allegedly stole the pizza he was carrying and all the pizza inside the vehicle, and fled.

The delivery driver called the cops to report the robbery, and they brought their K9 unit, Dare the bloodhound. He was able to pick up the scent of the suspects (more like pizzahound, am I right?) and led deputies to a nearby home.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, there were two teens outside the home, while another two juveniles were inside the garage chowing down on the pizza. Deputies investigated and found evidence that linked two of the teens to the pizza crime, and arrested them for the robbery.

It is unclear whether Dare got a pizza snack as a reward for his super sleuthing skills, but we’d like to think he did.

*(Yes, we know, Scooby-Doo is a Great Dane, not a bloodhound).

[h/t Los Angeles Times]