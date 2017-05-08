Perdue Recalls Organic Chicken Sausage Due To Plastic Pieces

Perdue’s Harvestland chicken sausage advertises that it’s made from chicken that’s never been exposed to antibiotics, and that it doesn’t contain nitrates, nitrites, or animal byproducts. Now the product is being recalled because of a problematic additive: Customers have found pieces of blue plastic in their sausages.

The company notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture about the issue last week, after three customers reported finding what the agency describes as ” blue plastic materials” in their sausages. The size and potential source of these pieces weren’t specified.

Fortunately, no one has been injured, but the sausages are subject to a recall because plastic pieces could harm someone who bit down on or consumed them.

Here’s what you should know: The product recalled was Perdue Harvestland brand Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage, produced on March 27 and with a “sell or freeze by” date of June 25, 2017.

The products were sent to retail distributors in Connecticut and Maryland, but the USDA doesn’t yet have a list of which stores carried this product.

Customers with questions about the recall or about products in their own fridge or freezer can contact Perdue at 877-727-3447. The company asks that customers return the sausages to the place of purchase for a refund, or throw them away.