Walmart Greeter Says He Was Fired After Turkey Wandered Into Store

Have you heard the one about the turkey that wandered into a Wisconsin Walmart? Oh, it’s not a joke, it really happened last month, and now the greeter for the store says he’s been fired over the incident.

WISN reports that the 88-year-old man, who worked as a Walmart greeter at the location for the past eight years, was fired for not reporting the stray bird quickly enough.

The man says he was fired just days after the March 27 incident in which a wild turkey walked into the store.

An official with the local Humane Animal Welfare Society came to the store and lured the turkey into a net. The animal was later released back into the wild.

It’s unclear how long the bird had been in the store before the greeter alerted someone, but the man tells WISN he saw the animal walk into the store and then walk out.

The man’s wife tells WISN that he never received a rule book when he began working as a greeter.

A rep for Walmart’s corporate headquarters tells WISN that it appreciates “the public’s concern and take this situation seriously. While we will not comment on HR matters, we can confirm [the man] is no longer with the company.”