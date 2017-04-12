Will The Upcoming iOS Update Render iPhone 5, 5C Obsolete?

If you’re still married to your iPhone 5 or 5c, you might have heard worrisome reports that Apple’s next major phone update would be the end of software support for these devices, effectively rendering them obsolete. However, that may not be the case

Now in beta testing, version iOS 10.3.2 is a minor update, reports Forbes, as it just includes bug fixes for third-party VPN apps and SiriKit car commands. However, it only supports devices with a 64-bit processor, which would seem to preclude the 5 and 5c, which have 32-bit processors.

It would be pretty surprising if Apple does pull the plug on the 5 and 5c midway through the iOS 10 cycle, marking the first time the company has ever dropped support for hardware with a minor software update.

While Apple told Forbes it’s looking into the issue, other reports say the 5 and 5c will remain on the list of iOS10 supported devices: The Mac Observer cites the inclusion of a restore image for the 5 and 5c related to the 10.3.2 beta on Apple’s developer site as proof that those models won’t be left out in the cold.

Time may still be running out for those models, however, as iOS 11 may not include support for 32-bit devices.

The iPhone 5 and 5c were released in 2012 and 2013, respectively. According to a 2015 Gallup Poll, about half of iPhone users update their devices whenever their contract or installment plan allows them to, while nearly as many (47%) say they hold on to their devices until they become obsolete.