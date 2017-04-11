Shoppers Say Their Bagged Spinach Came With A Free Live Scorpion

It’s a bad week for bagged salads, unless you are hoping to find animals mixed in with your greens. First, there was the dead bat salad, and now we have a customer claiming they found a live scorpion in their bag o’ spinach.

A Chevy Chase, MD, couple tells NBC 4 (warning: link contains autoplay video) they bought a store brand bag of spinach from their local Giant on Friday night. Come lunchtime on Monday, the woman decides to make a salad for lunch… and notices something is moving inside the bag.

She says she thought it was a cricket at first, but once she’d managed to trap it in a water bottle, she realized it was a scorpion. She took video of the creepy crawler and sent it to her husband. He came home from work and brought the bottle to the store.

“I told them not to sell the spinach anymore, because it might contain a scorpion,” he says.

Six hours later — and after NBC 4 contacted the store — Giant pulled the spinach off that store’s shelves. Unlike the decomposed bat found in a Fresh Express salad, there won’t be a recall in this case.

“Customer satisfaction is our highest priority. We regret any inconvenience to our customer,” the store said in a statement to NBC 4. “We take the quality of our products very seriously, and we are following up with the supplier to take every step to ensure this isolated incident does not occur in the future.”