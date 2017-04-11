Reminder: Today Is The Last Day Microsoft Will Offer Windows Vista Support

Just in case there are any Windows Vista users out there still clinging to the outdated operating system, we’re here to remind you that it’s time to finally let it go, or get used to the idea of Microsoft ignoring you and your software..

Microsoft put Vista users on notice last month, saying that after providing support for the product for 10 years, it’s finally time put the poorly received software out of its misery.

After today, customers won’t get any new security updates, non-security hot fixes, free or paid assisted support options, or online technical content updates from Microsoft.

And while you could keep Vista after today, it’s not a great idea, as using it could expose your PC to additional security threats: While Microsoft said those who already have Microsoft Security Essentials downloaded on Visa will still receive antimalware signature updates, but only for a limited time, and with limited effectiveness.

Microsoft is urging Vista users to upgrade to Windows 10, if their PC can handle it. Otherwise, it could be time to go computer shopping.