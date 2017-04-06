Delta Throws Multi-Airport Pizza Party After Canceling 300 Flights Due To Weather

No one likes it when their flight gets canceled. But if there’s anything that can alleviate that annoying experience, it’s the healing power of pizza. Delta Air Lines knows this, which is why it hosted a multi-airport pizza party after canceling 300 flights.

The threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes near Atlanta put a kink in many travelers’ plans yesterday, so Delta ordered more than 450 boxes of pizza for affected passengers stuck in Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and elsewhere, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

RELATED: 30 Times Pizza News Made Us Really, Really Happy

The grub wasn’t limited to just pizzas, either: Delta customers in Panama City, FL, had 20 trays of chicken biscuits, while people stranded in Nashville chowed down on 60 foot-long subs. Employees at some airports handed out games and coloring books to help keep kids entertained.

“We know it’s not fun to be stuck on the ground somewhere,” Delta corporate communications manager Michael Thomas told paper. “It’s just a small gesture but it’s one that our customers do appreciate.”

It seems to have worked:

@Delta great crew on DL1084 while diverted to Nashville due to weather in ATL. They are so awesome! Thanks for pizza! — Cathy Mitchell (@CatMitch10045) April 5, 2017

Our @Delta captain delivering pizza while we are stranded waiting for Atl storm chaos to pass. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/rKPgAiNbDm — Chris LeCraw (@chrislecraw) April 6, 2017

Let's try this again and the pizza just arrived to the terminal! Yay! Thanks @Delta #delayedflight pic.twitter.com/8YmmJezcTr — Xinia (@xiniapirkey) April 5, 2017

#pizzapartyw/Delta

Delta graciously provided water and pizza to my school group traveling to Florida due to weather delays — Donna Shartzer (@DonnaShartzer) April 5, 2017

Stranded in Nashville diversion for 2+ hours now on DL1603 but our flight crew bought us pizza 😇 Thank you @Delta !! @wsbtv @ajc pic.twitter.com/mVpeQE07NN — Audrey (@audss22) April 6, 2017

Delta has held pizza parties in the past as well: In 2015, passengers got free pizza after their plane cabin filled with smoke during the flight, and just last year, a pilot ordered pizza for everyone on a flight that was delayed due to weather in Atlanta.

At the time, a Delta spokesman said the pizza tactic is part of a broader food movement in customer service.

“It’s part of an effort company-wide when weather disrupts our operation to get food and beverages to delayed customers,” he explained.