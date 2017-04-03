Some TCF Bank Customers Report Issues Accessing Deposits

Some TCF Bank customers woke up Monday to find their accounts contained less money than they should have after the bank experienced what it calls “processing delays.”

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that issues with the bank began around 5 a.m. Monday when customers began running into issues accessing the funds in their accounts.

The bank’s web page currently features a banner addressing the problem.

“We are currently experiencing some processing delays that may impact the posting of certain deposits,” the banner reads. “We are working diligently to resolve the issue.”

A spokesperson for the bank tells the Star Tribune that the timing of the disruption was an “unfortunate coincidence” as many customers were expecting to be able to access their Social Security deposits and other pension payments typically deposited around the first of the month.

The issue could also adversely effect customers who have bills automatically deducted from their accounts at the first of the month. If the deductions go through without enough funds in the account, customers could incur fees both from the bank or the company they are paying.

That was certainly the concern for one customer who addressed the issue on TCF Bank’s Facebook page.

“I need access to my money,” the customer wrote. “Is TCF going to pay for the late fee I’ll get from my landlord by not being able to pay my rent on time?”

The bank replied that if the customer received a late fee from her landlord, the company could review the situation and do what they could “to make it right.”

Another customer expressed concern that some bills and rent were due to be deducted from her account, but an expected deposit hadn’t posted yet.

The bank also replied, noting that it doesn’t “anticipate generating any fees for customers.”