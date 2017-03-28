Crayola Is Getting Rid Of One Crayon Color From Its 24-Count Box

Carnation Pink. Dandelion. Cerulean. Any one of these or 21 other colors could soon disappear from Crayola’s 24-count box of crayons and there’s nothing any of us can do about it.

On the chopping block: red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo, and gray.

While we can’t imagine staples like red, yellow, blue, black, brown, or white going anywhere soon, no one ever expected the Spanish Inquisition either. In any case, Crayola says it will reveal which color will get the boot on March 31, which just so happens to be National Crayon Day.

Retirement will be permanent, a Crayola Experience spokesperson told NJ.com; Crayola will stop production on that hue and it will only be available in boxes of crayons that are already on shelves.

It’s unclear if Crayola will replace that crayon with another shade, or if it’ll just sell 23-count boxes from now on as a constant reminder of the color we lost. We’ve reached out to Crayola for more information and will update this post when we hear back.

While Crayola retired eight colors from its overall roster in 1990 ( RIP green blue, orange red, orange yellow, violet blue, maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, and raw umber) and another four (blizzard blue, magic mint, teal blue, and mulberry) as part of its 2003 Save the Shade contest (burnt sienna was given a reprieve) NJ.com notes that this marks the first the first time the company is retiring a color from its 24-count box.