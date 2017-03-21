Several Microsoft Services — Including Xbox Live, Outlook — Suffering Outages

Consumers looking to use Microsoft’s Xbox Live, Outlook, and other services are likely having a difficult time this afternoon, as the company is currently suffering an outage.

The outage, according to Down Detector, began affecting thousands of a users trying to log into Xbox Live, Outlook, Skype, OneDrive, and Microsoft’s Windows Store Tuesday afternoon.

Down Detector’s maps show the outage is concentrated in large cities in the U.S. and much of Europe.

Microsoft confirmed the outages on several of its product service status pages.

For Office 365, the company says users are experiencing intermittent inability sign into their accounts.

The site said it was analyzing system logs to determine the next troubleshooting steps.

Skype’s Heartbeat site notes that users are currently experiencing program sending messages and singing in.

“We are actively investigating problem, preventing users from signing-in and sending Skype-to-Skype messages!” the site posted. “We’ll let you know as soon, as issues are resolved.”

The Xbox Live Status page confirmed that users of the service were experiencing limited issues when it come stop signing in, managing, or recovering an account, as well as purchasing items, redeeming codes, or downloading purchases.

“Our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems finding previously purchased content or purchasing new content,” the company said.

The Verge reports that Tuesday’s outage is the second for Microsoft this month. The company previously suffered an hour-long outage on March 7.

With that issue, users reported that when they attempted to log in they were prompted with an alert that the account did not exist.