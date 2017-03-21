Pranksters Ride Through Walmart Aisles On Horseback

The brilliant, absurd Walmart.horse might be gone, but its spirit lives on in the form of some Texas men who decided it was good day for a horse ride through their local Walmart.

KPRC reports that a man posted a video of himself and two friends sauntering through the big box store on horseback Sunday.

The video, which contains some explicit language, shows two of the men riding their horses up and down the aisles of the store, while onlookers smiled in surprise.

You can hear the clapping of the horses’ hooves on the cement as the man recording the video proclaims, “we is in Wally World. Walmart low prices, baby.”

The man recording the video tells KPRC that he just wanted to make people smile and laugh with the prank.

He said that he and two friends ride every weekend and got the idea to try something new.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt nobody, or do anything destructive. It was just, like, you only live once, you know? That’s all,” the man tells KPRC.

While most of the shoppers caught on the video smile, the man says a few seemed a bit scared, perhaps a bit shocked by the sight.

After about two minutes, the man says, he and his friend left the store to meet the third man outside. While the rider recording the video made it outside without incident, his friend was apparently stopped by security.

Walmart tells KPRC that it in no way condones the prank and are thankful that no one was hurt.