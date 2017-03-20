Don’t Forget Free Cone Day At Dairy Queen Today

Looking for a cold treat and a way to celebrate the first day of spring? Today is Dairy Queen’s annual Free Cone Day fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Anyone who asks will receive a free small vanilla cone, and can make an optional donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Participation may vary based on individual franchisees, so you may want to check ahead, but in general you can get a cone at non-mall locations until 10 P.M. as long as the ice cream holds out. The event is at locations in the United States only.

Unlike the many National Pancake Day offerings, we don’t know of any other ice cream-related events happening today. The next ice cream giveaway that we know of is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops, which is coming up on April 4.